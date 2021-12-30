SHARPE — Jack D. Branon, 92, of Sharpe, passed away at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Calvert City.
Mr. Branon retired after 38 years from South Central Bell Telephone Company. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed his weekends at Traders Mall and being around friends.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Edna Branon, of Sharpe; one son, Joseph Ray (Anita) Branon, of Sharpe; three half-brothers, Jimmy Branon, of Centralia, Illinois, Mike Branon, of Centralia, Illinois, Clinton Branon, of Pickneyville, Illinois; two half-sisters, Kathy Grady, of Centralia, Illinois, Carol Robine, of Lee, Illinois; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Thompson, of Sharpe, Megan (Caleb) Buchanan, of Sharpe, Christy (Aaron) Brown, of Clinton, Quenton Branon, of Mayfield; five great-grandchildren, Ian Jack Thompson, Taryn Thompson, Aaliyah Lumson, Alexis Lumson, Anton Lumson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James L. Branon and Maudine (York) Branon; one son, Terry Dean Branon; one half-brother, Donald Branon.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Michael Wooley and Luther Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Sharpe.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time on Friday at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.