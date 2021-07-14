SIMPSON, Ill. — Jack Bailey, 89, of Simpson, passed away on July 9, 2021, at home.
He was born to Clarence and Steisha (Hickman) Bailey on Jan. 28, 1932, in Ridgeville, Indiana. Jack was married to Mildred Braun on June 6, 1953, she preceded him in death on May 20, 2006. He was retired he had worked for a Marine Contractor. Jack’s passion was fabricating in his shop. He and Mildred loved to dance at the Moose in Metropolis.
Jack is survived by his son, Larry and wife Linda Bailey of Paducah; daughter, Linda and husband Bob Cobstill of Shelton, Washington; five grandchildren, Keith Bailey, Kelly Shoup, Kenneth Bailey, Jeffery Turrell, Jody Zarrell; 12 great-grandchildren, Austin, Alyssa, Paige, Kailey, Toby, Joe, Kaitlyn, Emily, Matt, Rachel, Madeline, Alexandra; and a sister, Betty Doran.
In addition to his parents and wife, Jack was preceded in death by two sisters, Osa, Martha; two brothers, Jim, Ival Kaylor.
Funeral service will be at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Private entombment will be at Skyline Memorial in Monee.
Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Southern Illinois 305 S. Illinois St. Belleville, IL 62220.
