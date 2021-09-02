Ja-Net Perry Freeman, 74 of Paducah, died at 1:52 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. She retired from Superior Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah where she worked as a private sitter.
She was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers. Her parents were Rev. Jewell H. Perry Sr. and Emma Mae Stubblefield Perry.
She is survived by her husband, Gary K. Freeman; four nieces, Tongo Lynn Miller, Twanda Maxwell, Tara Garrett all of Paducah and Sherry Perry of Louisville; and several nephews, great nieces, and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Saturday Sept. 4, 2021, at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church with Revs. Calvin Cole Sr. and Donna Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call Saturday at the church from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Masks are required for all in attendance.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
