J.W. Wallace, 91, died at his residence in Paducah on Dec. 14, 2021, surrounded by family.
He was born on Feb. 10, 1930, to the late Sterling Wallace and Lela Warrene Wilbourn. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was previously a steam engine fireman at Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. In 1960 he established J.W. Wallace Acoustics and over the next 40 years became one of the most well respected contractors in his field. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and researching his ancestry and spending time with family. He was a member of Olivet Baptist Church.
Mr. Wallace is survived by his son, Barry (Debbie) Wallace, of Paducah, two grandchildren: Jason (Casey) Wallace, of Paducah and Amanda Nelson, of Ledbetter; seven great grandchildren: Nolan, Chloe, Ashton, Caleb, Drake, Piper, and Stella; two sisters: Martha Mason and Lela Cederholm; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, J.W. was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Charlene Rose (Champion) Wallace; three brothers: Douglas Wallace, Billy Joe Wilburn, and Jimmy Lee Wilburn; and a special friend, Robbie Tucker whom was his traveling and dancing partner.
Funeral services with be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tommy Tucker and Paul Wingfield officiating. Burial with Military Funeral Honors to follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery & Mausoleum.
Visitation will be at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Western Kentucky Youth Camp, 301 Youth Camp Road, Marion, KY 42064 and New Pathways for Children, 3311 Shaw Road, Melber, KY 42069
