BENTON — J.R. Gray, 83, of Benton, passed away May 11, 2022. Since 1963, J. R. where he and his wife have resided in Benton, since 1963. J.R. completed his journeyman apprenticeship at Youngtown Sheet & Tube, in Gary, Indiana. He was employed at the Calvert City B.F. Goodrich. After a few years working at B.F. Goodrich, where he served as a steward & as the directing business agent of the Machinist & Aerospace Workers “IAM,” District Lodge 154 Calvert City for 20 years. In 1976 he began serving the serving Sixth District, Kentucky House of Representatives for a total of 26 years. In 2008, he served at the Secretary of the Kentucky Labor Cabinet at the request of Governor Steve Beshear for a total of three years.
J.R. and his wife were married in 1956 Corinth, Mississippi, he is survived by Yvonne Murray Gray, Randy Gray and wife Trish and Teresa Gray all from Benton. He is also survived by three grandchildren; Keegan, Tasha, and Tasha Mize, and three great grandchildren.
J.R. was preceded in death by his parents, James Rhyman and Mary Murphy-Gray of the Confederate and Lamasco communities in Lyon County. He also preceded in death by his two sisters, Anna Gray-Guess and Ruth Gray Walker Hume.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 at Three Crosses Church, formerly Benton First United Methodist Church, 845 US Hwy. 641, Benton, KY 42025, on the J.R. Gray By-Pass in Benton, Kentucky, with Sky McCracken, Will Coursey, and Randy Gray officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 8 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Collier Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be held from 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.