MAYFIELD — J. Martin “Marty” Orr, 56, of Mayfield, formerly of Marshall County, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was of the Methodist faith and an employee of C C Pumps in Paducah.
Marty is survived by his wife of 29 years, Marsha May Orr; his parents, Justin L. and Joyce Swinford Orr of Marshall County; one sister, Debbie Smith of Marshall County; two nieces, Haley Smith of Marshall County and Amber (Adam) Traylor of Montgomery, Indiana; one great niece, Ada J. Traylor; and two great nephews, Cannon Traylor and Paxton Traylor.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, J. B. Swinford and Sylvia “Dee” McDowell Davis; maternal step-grandfather, Wilson W. Davis; and his paternal grandparents, Calvin and Jewell Hill Orr.
A private family graveside service for Marty Orr will be held at a later date. Rev. Ronnie Stinson, Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow.
Pallbearers will be Keith Ruley, Tim Anderson, Kirk Shipp, Kevin Burd, Marsha Orr and Lucy Ruley.
There is no visitation scheduled.
Memorial donations may be made to: Villalobos Rescue Center, 4525 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70117.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
