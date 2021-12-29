J H Gross, 84, of Paducah, passed away at 4:27 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. J H was a long time member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church and was an active member of the Gideon Society where he distributed many Bibles in many different locations. J H grew up in the New Hope Community of McCracken County and was a 1956 graduate of Lone Oak High School. He enjoyed helping with his high school class reunions and hosted them each summer for a fish fry. He was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan and enjoyed farming, fishing, and hunting. He owned the Paducah Minnow Farm.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Barbara Clark Gross; one daughter, Teresa (Ivan) Stephens, of Paducah and one son, Tim Gross of Calvert City; two sisters, Angela (Tommy) Peeler and Janice Faye Dillworth, both of Paducah; four grandchildren, Raya Turner, Cody Gross, Derek Taylor and Jessica Stephens; three great-grandchildren, Jaxon Turner, Jagger Turner and Kacen York; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were his parents, John Gross and Inez Duncan Gross; two brothers, Kenneth Gross and Joyce Gross; three sisters, Betty Lou Bearden, Kathleen Seay and Voris Lynette Gross; and daughter-in-law, Donna Gross.
Services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Tommy Peeler officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, from 4 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Private family burial will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Friday.
Expression of sympathy may be sent to Twelve Oaks Baptist Church, 2110 New Holt Road, Paducah, KY 42001; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; The Gideons International, Paducah East Camp, P.O Box 8436, Paducah, KY 42002.
