J.D. Menser, 89, of Paducah, passed away at 7:09 a.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Menser was a retired auto mechanic and a member of Victory Assembly Worship Center in Paducah.
He is survived by two sons, Stan Arnett of Paducah, Steve Arnett of Fort Worth, Texas; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty J. Menser; parents, Jack and Arlene (Thompson) Davenport; one grandson, Joey Arnett.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Victory Assembly Worship Center in Paducah with Gary DeRossett officiating. Burial will follow at Kansas Cemetery in Melber.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah. A second visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Victory Assembly Worship Center.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Victory Assembly Worship Center, 1345 N Friendship Road, Paducah, KY 42001; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
