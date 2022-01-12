J.D. Eugene Griffith, 93, long-time resident of Paducah, passed away on Jan. 9, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace Health-Rehab in Madisonville. He was born in Paducah on Nov. 10, 1928.
He retired from what is now Calvert City Metals & Alloys in 1990. He was of the Baptist faith and was a long time member of East Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed in China & occupied Japan post WWII.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Eugene Griffith and Pauline McNeil Griffith; as well as his sister, Bernice Griffith Robison; his brother, Kenneth Orwell Griffith; and two infant brothers and sisters. He is also preceded in death by the absolute love of his life, his wife Ina Mae Schnuck Griffith.
He is survived by two sons, Donald E. Griffith (Brenda Brown Griffith) and Keith W. Griffith (Julie Kennedy Griffith deceased); three grandsons, one granddaughter and seven great-grandchildren.
He lived a long fruitful life and will be missed by all that knew him.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Jan. 14, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home. A funeral service will start at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity in his memory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.