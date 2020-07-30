J.B. Taylor, 95, of Paducah and formerly of Cuba, passed away at 7:55 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
J.B. was a member of the Broadway Church of Christ and was an active member of their “Senior Seekers.” J.B. graduated from Cuba High School and received his B. S. degree in Business from Murray State College. He received his Masters Degree from Peabody College in Nashville, TN. J.B. was a retired Business Education Teacher from Joppa Community High School, having taught for 38 years. He received much success from his students and was well respected. Some of his hobbies included gardening, enjoying friends and family, and watching University of Kentucky basketball.
Survivors include two daughters, Vicki (Dwayne) Bell, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Alita (Michael C.) Johnson of Hopkinsville; six grandchildren: Alison (Johnathan) Baker, Hallie (Michael) Gentry, Andrew (Evangeline) Bell, Abby Bell (M. Yasir Aslam), Alex Johnson and Justin Johnson; six great-grandchildren: Kiki Baker, Jean Baker, Sarah Gentry, Jessie Gentry, R.J. Bell and Angela Bell; several nieces and nephews.
J.B. was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Hook Taylor; parents, Charlie & Minnie Ann Newton Taylor; one sister and five brothers.
A dear neighbor has commented, “If you look up good neighbor in the dictionary, you will see a picture of Mr. Taylor.” He truly believed in living by “The Golden Rule”.
Private services for family and special friends will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Dan Owen and Andy Clausen officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
For your safety, friends and family are invited to join them on the live Facebook event “Honoring the Life of J.B. Taylor” at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Broadway Church of Christ Living Stones, 2855 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42002-7315.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug by 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020.
