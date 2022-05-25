J.B. Howard, 77, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
J.B. was retired from USEC as a maintenance mechanic and a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was a member of American Legion, the Elks Lodge, and the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed playing golf and riding his Harley.
Surviving is his daughter, Heather (Kyle) Stanley of Paducah; two sisters, Sue (Bill) Linson of St. Louis, Missouri, and Janet Lunsford of Haymarket, Virginia; four grandchildren, Brayden Howard, Jayda Howard, Travis Howard, and Lyrae Stanley; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J.M. and Evelyn Howard; and one brother-in-law, Jim Lunsford.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Briensburg Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Christ Community Church at 8270 Old Hinkleville Rd. West Paducah, KY 42086.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
