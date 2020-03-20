ANDERSON, S.C. — Ivan L. Huffman, 82, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Born in Pine County, Indiana, on January 26, 1938, he was the son of the late Ivan Huffman and Eathel Osborne. He was the husband of (Carolyn) Kay Huffman, owned a wholesale chemical business, a former member of Abundant Life Community Church in Newburgh, Indiana. Ivan and Kay were directors of Single Life Ministries in Evansville.
In addition to his wife of 46 years, he is survived by his son: James J. Bruce; daughter: Robin L. Barfield; sister: Jean Young; four grandchildren and three great-grand-children.
He is predeceased by a brother: Lester; sister: Luella Osgatharpe and Birdie Corn.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.