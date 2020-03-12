LEXINGTON — Ivan Doane, 92, of Lexington and formerly of Paducah, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Lexington. Ivan was a long time member of First Christian Church of Paducah where he served on various committees through the years. Ivan was a life-time member of the Downtown Kiwanis Club where he held many different offices. Ivan retired from Commonwealth Life Insurance and then later opened his own Insurance Agency.
He served in the U.S. Merchant Marines during World War II. Ivan enjoyed gardening, watching University of Kentucky Basketball, fishing and hunting with his beagles.
Survivors include one daughter, Pamela Gail Sill, Paducah; two sons, Robert Michael Doane, and wife, Jennie of Lexington, and Ivan Wayne Doane and wife, Rebecca Jane of Knoxville, Tennessee; one sister, Jewell Begley, and husband, Mark of Amelia, Ohio; one brother, Charles Doan, and wife, Doris of Tampa, Florida; six grandchildren, Breanna Sill, Matt Doane, Chris (Lisa) Doane, Katie Doane Lang, Ryan (Alison) Doane, Corey (Leigh) Doane; many great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was his wife, Ethel Links Doane; parents, Ples Doane & Mattie Mink Doane; and son-in-law, Donald Edward Sill.
Services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jamie Eubanks officiating. Private urn entombment will follow at a later date. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Downtown Kiwanis, P.O. Box 901, Paducah, KY 42002.
You may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.
