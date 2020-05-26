MAYFIELD — Iva Irene Riley, 98, of Mayfield died Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home.
She was a member of Farmington Baptist Church and a homemaker.
She is survived by three daughters, Doris Hunter of Farmington, Brenda Morris of Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Devonda Wilford of Mayfield; 10 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Cecil Riley; one son, Billy Howard Riley; and her parents, Chesley and Elsie M. Smotherman Windsor.
Services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home. Rev. Ben Stratton will officiate. Interment will follow at New Liberty Cemetery.
Friends may call from 9 — 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.