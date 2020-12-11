CADIZ — Iva Nell Adams West, 87, of Cadiz, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, at Princeton Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born June 18, 1933, in Trigg County, she was the fifth child of Ben F. Adams and Nell Robertson Adams. Iva attended the former Southern Academy School and graduated from Trigg County High School in 1951. She was a civil service employee with the federal government, serving in various administrative and secretarial roles during her tenure. After her retirement, Iva and her husband Charles would travel out west where they spent their summers working for the National Park Service at Yellowstone. She was a lifetime member of Wallonia Christian Church and enjoyed quilting, arrowhead hunting, and most especially spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles West, Sr.; four brothers, Howard Adams, Walden Adams, Elbert Adams, and Decatur “D.C.” Adams; and two sisters, Bettie Lou Herndon and Jane Mitchell.
She is survived by two sons, David West of Hopkinsville, and Charles (Rose) West, Jr. of Cadiz; a daughter, Tamera West of Montgomery, Ohio; three grandchildren, Chris (Dana) West, Kaycee (Gary) Varvel, and Whitney (Josh) Gray; five great-grandchildren, Laura West, Emma West, Landen Gray, Addison Gray, and Claire Gray; three brothers, Walter “Mort” Adams and Jessie (Linda) Adams, both of Cadiz, and David (Beth) Adams of Hanson; and a sister, Martha (James) Lumpkin of North Little Rock, Arkansas.
Private graveside services will be at Adams Cemetery in Trigg County, were held Thursday, December 10, 2020, with Rev. Mike Boyd officiating.
Arrangements were handled by Goodwin Funeral Home, 138 Main Street in Cadiz.
Memorials can be made to Wallonia Christian Church, c/o Joyce Bozarth, 3911 Hopkinsville Road, Cadiz, KY 42211.
