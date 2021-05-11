Iva Mae Witte Court, born in Fancy Farm on December 6, 1932, to Boyd and Mary Beulah Roberts, passed away peacefully on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones.
Mom was one in a million. Her boundless energy kept her on the go and her head was always full of projects. She and her husband, Don Witte Sr., purchased Hickory Hill Resort on Kentucky Lake in 1975. They ran the resort until his passing in 1988. She later remarried and ran the resort with her husband Erwin Court until 2000. Due to her energy, hospitality, and fun-loving personality she had many repeat customers from all over the country and was much loved by the children for her Hickory Hilda the Clown magic shows. Mom loved our Lord and was a devout Catholic. She enjoyed singing songs of all sorts and performing when she had the opportunity. Her grandchildren remember fondly her humming while driving them places (which was sometimes a little scary). She will be remembered as a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother. She loved her children and especially adored her grandchildren. All of her grandchildren had the opportunity of being “walked” in Grandma’s rocking chair. The more Grandma talked, the faster she rocked and the more the chair moved! She was a strong supporter of her precious angels and was always there for them in good times and not so good. We will always remember her love of singing old-fashioned songs, story-telling, and laughter. She was so much fun and not afraid to live life to the fullest.
We embrace the vision of Mom as she waltzed through heaven’s door to the joyful reunion with her parents, her husbands, and five of her sisters, Earleen Ballard, Mary Etta Roberts, Mary Virginia Jewell, Nori Hawn, and Annette Solly; and two brothers, Boyd and Charles Roberts. She is survived by her sisters Joan Franc, Carol Jones, and one brother Jackie Roberts. Esther, Connie, and Alleta, Mom’s special caregivers over the past several years, are treasured beyond words for the love they gave Mom.
Mom is survived by her six children, Cary Dillon, Don Witte (Maureen), Steve Witte, Cathy Miller, Tim Dillon (Gale), Janet Colgan (John), and one stepson, Kevin Court (Amy). Also, surviving Mom are her angel grandchildren, Ryan Dillon, Nicholas Dillon, Jason Dillon, Dustin Owens, Tiffany Probst, Crystal Westerlin, Jacquie Noble, Rose Whittington, Megen Culpepper, Mandy Cornish, Graham Dillon, Hannah James, Eric Sea, John Colgan Jr., Jennifer Tritle, Justin Colgan, Julia Colgan, Kiefer Court, and Kian Court and many precious great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Aurora, with Brian Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Henry’s Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. funeral Mass time Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Aurora.
Donations may be made in her name to St Mary School System, 1243 Elmdale Rd., Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of 6 feet of distancing within the church at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message or light a candle.
