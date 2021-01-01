MAYFIELD — Iva Afton Flood, 94, of Mayfield, died at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Green Acres Healthcare.
Mrs. Flood was a member of Farmington Baptist Church and a retired saleslady from Sears and Peebles department stores.
She is survived by a daughter, Sheila Wells of Mayfield; a son, Steve Moore of San Carlos, Mexico; three stepsons, Glenn Flood of Farmington, Bryan Flood of Murray, and Sidney Flood of Texas; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Flood; a son, Kenneth Ray Moore; and six brothers. Her parents were Edward and Afton Leone Brower Pearson.
Private family graveside services will be held Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Farmington Cemetery with the Rev. Ben Stratton officiating. There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to Farmington Baptist Church.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.