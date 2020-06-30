MURRAY — Isaiah Darrian Marquise Cherry, 7 days, of Murray, died at 2:22 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Isaiah is survived by his parents, Cedric Darrian Shawnkise Cherry and Cortney Lynne Page; a sister, Amyiah Grace Ainscough; and his grandparents, Franshawn Strickland and Martha Page Walker.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Page; and his great-grandparents, Johnny and Francine Blanton and Tommy and Minnie Lee Churchill Walker.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Pastor Ronald Kendrick officiating. Burial will be in Murray City Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the funeral home.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
