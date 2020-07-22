Isaac Minor, 96, of Paducah, died at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was a member of New Greater Love Church. He was co-owner/operator of Sunflower Construction and Minor’s Images Plus in Detroit. He was a United States Navy veteran, having served during World War II.
Mr. Minor is survived by a daughter, Norma Forrest of Southfield, Michigan; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mable Renfro Minor; a son, Stephen Marcus Penn; four sisters; and four brothers. His parents were John Minor and Ethel Young Minor.
Services will be at noon Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. LaRita Horton officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Mound City National Cemetery in Mound City, Illinois.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, you are asked to enter the funeral wearing both a mask and gloves.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.