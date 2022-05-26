Irving M. Tick, 78, died on May 19, 2022, of renal failure.

He is survived by a daughter, Jody Tick; and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 50 years, Sara Hackel Tick.

He was a realtor and businessman in Kentucky, but was probably best known as the owner of Party Mart — Paducah’s most interesting store. He was a member of Temple Israel.

Services and internment will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens in Maryland on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Friends may call at 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Temple Israel, 330 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Kitchen, https://www.paducahcommunitykitchen.org.

