Irving M. Tick, 78, died on May 19, 2022, of renal failure.
He is survived by a daughter, Jody Tick; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 50 years, Sara Hackel Tick.
He was a realtor and businessman in Kentucky, but was probably best known as the owner of Party Mart — Paducah’s most interesting store. He was a member of Temple Israel.
Services and internment will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens in Maryland on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Friends may call at 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Temple Israel, 330 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Memorial donations may be made to Community Kitchen, https://www.paducahcommunitykitchen.org.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.