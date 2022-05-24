Irving M. Tick, died on May 19,2022 of renal failure. He was 78 years of age.
Irv leaves a daughter, Jody Tick; son-in-law, Curtis Elmendorf and son, Louis Tick and daughter-in-law, Sara Sharnoff Tick; also five grandchildren, Bennet and Adler Elmendorf, Elliot, Sadie, and Asher Tick.
He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 50 years, Sara Hackel Tick.
Irv was born and raised in Paducah and lived most of his life in Paducah except for 10 years when he lived in Washington, DC to be close to his daughter’s family. Irv was a realtor and businessman in Kentucky, but was probably best known as the owner of Party Mart — Paducah’s Most Interesting Store, which he operated for 20 years. Irv was an active member of Temple Israel and volunteered for many causes. He enjoyed being around friends and family, loved a good BBQ, and had an infectious laugh.
Services and internment will be held at Judean Memorial Gardens in Maryland on Wednesday, May 25th and a memorial service will be held Memorial Day weekend in Paducah.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Irv through a donation to Community Kitchen, https://www.paducahcommunitykitchen.org.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
