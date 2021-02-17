Irvin Cash, 97, of Paducah, died at 8:11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was a member of the St. John Catholic Church, a U.S. Army World War II veteran, and a retired self-employed government mail carrier.
He is survived by five children, Joseph Irvin Cash Jr. of Memphis, Tennessee, Kathryn Morrison of Hodgenville, Marilyn Cash Flanagan of Hodgenville, Rodney Cash of Castaic, California, and Andrew Vernon Cash of Paducah; one sister, Mary Vernon Goatley of Fancy Farm; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna “Margaret” Cash; a daughter, Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Cash; a son, Timothy Neel Cash; and three brothers. His parents were Joseph Vernon and Mary Jo Ballard Cash.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, with inurnment to follow in the St. Jerome Cemetery.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
