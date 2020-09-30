Irvin A. Gilson, 94, of Eddyville, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Belton.
Irvin was a band director at Murray High School and Lyon County High School and a principal in Crittenden County. He was a member of Eddyville First Baptist Church, Joppa Lodge #167, Eddyville City Council, Lyons Club, Paducah Jazz Ensemble and Rizpah Temple Shrine. He was a Kentucky Colonel, volunteer fireman and a Boy Scout Master and a WWII veteran.
He is survived by one daughter, Jackie Mayes and husband, Clyde of Eddyville; one son, Dr. Scott Gilson and wife, Sharon of Glasgow; six grandchildren, John (Venti) Mayes, Lena (Brian) Ward, Emma Mayes, Katie (Van) Glison Shepard, Dr. Emily (Tyler) Glison Knight, Ian (Samantha) Gilson; 10 great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Martin, Hedy and Fran Mayes, Adalin, Wyatt and Ashlyn Ward, Emerson and Elaina Shephard, Hadley Knight.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillie Inez Hill Gilson; parents, Irvin and Emma Miller Gilson; one son, Tripp Gilson.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Lakeland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Lakeland Funeral Home with Ed Tackett officiating. Burial will follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gideon’s International, Lyon Caldwell Camp, P.O. Box 421, Eddyville, KY 42038 and Shriners Rizpah Temple, 3300 Hanson Road, Madisonville, KY 42431-5863 and Boy Scouts of America, 2134 Nicholasville Rd. Suites 3 & 4, Lexington, KY 40503.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.lakelandchapel.com. All Hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020. Lakeland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
