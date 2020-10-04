CLERMONT, Fla. — Irmadean Downs Pugh, of Clermont, died August 16, 2020, at Superior Residence.
Mrs. Pugh was born Irmadean Downs in Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on March 11, 1926. She was the oldest of 5 children born to Herbert Downs and Pauline Allen. She attended Gilbertsville, Calvert City and Sharpe schools where she met her love, Charlie Ray Pugh (1925-2000).
She is survived by her only child, David Pugh; brother, Shirley Ray Downs; sister, Sharon Ann Hartwell; and grandchildren, Dwayne Hinson, Lisa Hinson, and Cindy Griner; and great-grandchildren Mickey Hinson and Ali Griner.
She was preceded to heaven by two sisters, Betty Jo Fulbright (1929-1990) and Clara Mae Dunigan (1931-2007).
Her and her husband’s ashes will be added to the family plot.
She loved life and her family, loved to travel, and even tried snow skiing one time. She will be missed by all.
