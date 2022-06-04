Irma Lee Logan, 83, of West Paducah, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Benton.
Irma is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Logan; two daughters, Paula Matney and Christy Benifield; one son, Danny Logan; four grandchildren, Christopher Tharp, Chastity (Josh) Helm, Bryce (Savannah) Benifield, and Abigail Matney; seven great-grandchildren, Kenedi Cook, Exavier, Gabrielle, and Camille Tharp, Chase and Owen Helm, and Charlie Benifield; and two sisters-in-law, Pat Cox and Carolyn Cox.
Preceding Irma in death are her parents, Sol and Norma Cox; one sister, Norma Jean Asbell; and three brothers, Wendall Cox, Charles Deneen Cox, and William “Bill” Cox.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.