AIKEN, SC — Iris Hill, 93, passed away on Tuesday evening, May 26, 2020, at Anchor Health and Rehab. She was born in Kevil, Kentucky, on September 13, 1926. She resided the last three years of her life in Aiken, South Carolina. Her parents were Rollie and Emma McNeely Johnson.
She met and married the love of her life, Richard Terrell Hill, of Sharpe, Kentucky, during the beginning of WWII. After her husband returned from his service in the Army, they bought a little house in the Sharpe community and raised their family of two daughters, Janice and Melinda. She was employed for many years during her early life at the International Shoe Company in Paducah, Kentucky, but then chose to begin her career in nursing. After graduating from Western Baptist LPN School and working several years as a nurse, she furthered her education at The University of Kentucky School of Nursing at PCC to become an RN. She enjoyed working in the surgical department at Western Baptist Hospital and Lourdes Hospital until her retirement.
After moving to Paducah, she received the high honor of being named a Duchess of Paducah by the mayor, Geraldine Montgomery. One of her many hobbies was her love of quilting that she learned from her mother and grandmother. She enjoyed attending the Paducah quilt show for many years and was a member of the American Quilter’s Society. When she was not quilting, she loved to do cross stitch, crochet, cook, read and was an avid walker.
Iris was a member of the Church of Christ and during her lifetime had been a member at Sharpe Church of Christ, Clements St. Church of Christ and Broadway Church of Christ. She loved her church family and especially the trips each year to Branson, Missouri for the Abundant Living Retreat.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and her parents Rollie and Emma, as well as her “favorite” (only) son in law, John Price, of Barnwell, South Carolina. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Mullins of Memphis, Tennessee, and Melinda Price of Aiken, South Carolina; grandchildren, Samuel Todd Mullins (Angela) of Memphis, Tennessee, Robin Swaney (Dave) of O’Fallon, Illinois, and Summer Price Hutto of Aiken, South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Hannah Mullins, Andrew Mullins, Quentin Swaney, Lola Swaney, and Tess Swaney. Also, special family member Christina Martinez.
After cremation, Iris will be brought home to Kentucky at a later date to be laid to rest next to her husband in Marshall County Memory Gardens. There will be a small graveside service for family and friends with Andy Claussen officiating. In lieu of any flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
