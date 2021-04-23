Irene Waltmon Wooldriege, 98, of Paducah, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her home.
She was a member of Arcadia Methodist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Angie McWaters Baker of Paducah; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Anna Wooldriege and Lydia Carroll; a sister; and two brothers. Her parents were Charlie and Neppie Myers Bell.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Mount Kenton Cemetery with Kevin Paschall officiating.
Friends may call from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Arcadia Methodist Church, 261 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
