Irene (Downs) Oxford, 69, of Paducah, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was a lifelong homemaker and a member of the Paducah Seventh Day Adventist Church.
She is survived by her husband, William Oxford; three children, Vicky Ann McCauley, Bobbie “Jojo” Williams, and Patrick Downs; three step-children, Michelle Oxford, Rachel English, and James Jones; three siblings, Delilah June Bandy, Vernon Cecil Bottoms, and Rose Kaylene Cuevas; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Irene in death are her parents, Clarence Edward Bottoms and Dorothy Mae Ort; and two siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the Paducah Seventh Day Adventist Church with Mike Burks officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
