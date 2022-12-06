UNIONVILLE, Ill. — Irene Kineman Draffen, 97, of Unionville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Irene was born on Dec. 13, 1925, in Unionville the daughter of Ona Mae (Land) and Gus Kineman. She lived her entire life on the family farm.
Irene loved classic country music, dancing, big country breakfasts, desserts, and watching reruns of the Golden Girls. She stayed close with her cousin, Juanita Grentzer and childhood friend, Thelma Cooper. They talked daily on the phone and all three women lived to the age of 97.
She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Ann Draffen, who was always “three years old” in her mother’s heart; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many younger friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ona Mane and Gus Kineman; her husband, Alton Draffen; a younger brother, Vernon “Peck” Kineman.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Sterling Cemetery with Rev. Pete Ryan officiating.
Pallbearers will be Danny Draffen, Jim Draffen, Alex Draffen Gagnon, Jesse D. Atwood, Drew LaFont, Matt LaFont, John LaFont, Stephen LaFont, Jesse N. Atwood, and Tom Rook.
