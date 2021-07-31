Irene Heater, 99, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Oakview Nursing
and Rehabilitation Center in Calvert City.
Mrs. Heater was a secretary at the war office in Washington, D.C. during World War II.
She is survived by one son, Howard Dunn (Debbie) Heater; one grandson, Joshua Heater; one great-granddaughter, Isabella Heater; and one nephew, William Roy Lucus.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Heater; parents Charles Roy and Emma Warren Dunn; two sisters, Emma Roy Dunn, and Elsie Kay Lucus.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at the Birdsville Cemetery in Birdsville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Birdsville Baptist Church. P.O. Box 67, Smithland, Kentucky 42081.
Smith Funeral Chapel is handling services. On-line condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.
