KEVIL — Irene Atherton Ross, 93, of Kevil, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab in Paducah.
Irene was born on Aug. 2, 1929, in Ballard County to Harry Atherton and Lillie May Watters Atherton. She was crowned Miss Blandville and selected as head cheerleader at Blandville High School. Irene enjoyed entertaining her family and friends, dancing and spending as much time as she could boating on Kentucky Lake. She was a member of Lovelaceville Baptist Church.
Irene is survived by one daughter, Teresa Princko (George) of Gilbertsville; one son, Jackie Ross (Stephanie) of Lovelaceville; one granddaughter, Kaitlin Wilson (Chris) of Clinton; two great-grandchildren, Madilyn and Gaige Wilson.
She was preceded by her husband of 59 years, Jack Ross; one daughter, Pamela Ross; two sisters, Kathleen Myers, Auta Mae Elliott; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Dave Hendon officiating. Burial will follow the service at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to J.U. Kevil Memorial Foundation. P.O. Box 345, Mayfield, KY 42066.
