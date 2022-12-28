KEVIL — Irene Atherton Ross, 93, of Kevil, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab in Paducah.

Irene was born on Aug. 2, 1929, in Ballard County to Harry Atherton and Lillie May Watters Atherton. She was crowned Miss Blandville and selected as head cheerleader at Blandville High School. Irene enjoyed entertaining her family and friends, dancing and spending as much time as she could boating on Kentucky Lake. She was a member of Lovelaceville Baptist Church.

Service information

Dec 29
Visitation
Thursday, December 29, 2022
9:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
