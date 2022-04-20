Irene Annette Parker Agnew, 69, of Paducah, died at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries where she served as the Administrative Assistant. She was currently employed at Nissan of Paducah as a receptionist.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. Her parents were Joe Thomas and Minnie Lee Parker.
She is survived by one son, Antwoine Agnew of Paducah; one step-daughter, Sharla Hill Wilson of Paducah; six grandchildren; two brothers, Julian Parker of Decatur, Georgia, and Phillip Parker of Stone Mountain, Georgia; four sisters, Gwendolyn Parker of Hopkinsville, Beverly Parker of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Patricia Kilpatrick and Carolyn Parker, both of Paducah; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries with Rev. Thaddyeus W. Thompson, Sr. and Julian Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
All attending are required to wear a mask.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
