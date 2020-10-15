ST CHARLES — Ira Gene Driver, 85, of St.Charles, formerly of Paducah, died October 12, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of The Gospel Assembly Church.
He is survived by three daughters, Regina James, Renee Huddleston and Jennifer Kodner; one son, Jeff Driver; two sisters, Pauline Carlton and Barbara Naney; a brother, Don Driver; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Driver and Thelma French Driver; his first wife and mother of his children, Anna Grace Thompson; and his second wife, Norma Wilson.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday October 17, 2020, at Gospel Assembly Church in Paducah
Services will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Encil Edmonds, Rev. Mike Hunt, and Rev. Ben Butero will be officiating.
Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
