Iona Faye Lowrey, 96, of Paducah, passed away at home on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Iona was born in 1926 and raised in Missouri by her parents, Daniel and Hattie Bean. In 1948, she married Walter Lowrey and raised four children. After the children left home, she worked in retail and retired from Payless Drugs in Paducah.
Iona is survived by her four children, Daniel (Marilyn) Lowrey of Pueblo, Colorado, Deborah Lowrey of Louisville, Donna Vandenburg of Paducah, and Betty (Dale) Prince of Willard, Missouri; one niece, Rosa Lea (George) Mitchell of Bemidji, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Iona was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Wanda Louise Lowrey; and by only two weeks, her husband of 74 years, Walter E. Lowrey.
A graveside service will take place at a later date in Coffeyville, Kansas.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
