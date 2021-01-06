BARDWELL —Inez Reddick, 97, of Bardwell, passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Inez was born in Bardwell on Oct. 3, 1923, to the late Lillard and Vera Bogle Dunn. She was a member of Bardwell Baptist Church. Inez was a servant of Christ to the very end and dedicated her life to making sure her children were active in church. She loved to spend time reading books, but the Bible was what she enjoyed reading the most. Inez was never one to stay idle and was very hardworking. When she wasn’t helping or caring for her beloved grandchildren, she could be found mowing her yard or cooking her famous biscuits and fried chicken.
Inez is survived by five daughters, Brenda Martin (Rod) of Kirbyton, Sarah Davis (Roger) of Cunningham, Patsy Doom (Mark) of Benton, Cinda Wilson (Ronald) of Paducah and Gail Geveden (Rex) of Lynchburg, Virginia; two sons, Larry Joe Reddick (Ginger) of Bardwell and Sam Reddick (Teresa) of Bardwell; daughter-in-law, Donna Reddick of Bardwell; 24 grandchildren, LeAnne (Gabe) Aldridge of LaCenter, John Felts of Bardwell, Brad (Amy) Reddick of Bardwell, Bekah (Todd) Mahan of Graham, North Carolina, Brett (Sejal) Reddick of Chicago, Illinois, Riwa (Kevin) Tanner of Dover, Tennessee, Jarrod (Sarah) Martin of Murray, Kurt (Rachel) Martin of Roanoke, Indiana, Roq (Violeta) Martin of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Kyle (Haley) Davis of Paducah, Megan Davis of Paducah, Lane Davis of Paducah, Melissa (Dustin) Bryant of Benton, Ellie (Vincent) Thomas of Nashville, Tennessee, Chase (Stefanie) Wilson of Georgetown, Kentucky, Carissa (Josh) NeCamp of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, Cara (Ciaran) Considine of Nashville, Tennessee, Calicia (Bradley) Strait of Lexington, Matthew Reddick of Mascoutah, Illinois, Caleb (Sarah) Reddick of Louisville, Ethan Reddick of Murray, Seth Reddick of Bowling Green, Bridget (Jeremy) Roop of Birmingham, Alabama and Jake (Linzy) Geveden of Birmingham, Alabama; 28 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Reddick; one son, Tommy Reddick; one sister, Ruby Hobbs; four brothers, Keith Dunn, Bobby Dunn, Lillard Dunn, Jr. and Billy Dunn; and her parents.
A private family funeral will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home in Bardwell with Jarrod Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Elsey Cemetery in Bardwell.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Inez Dunn Reddick to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital: 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, “Hope That Binds” in C/O Sarah Davis: PO Box 588, Cunningham, KY 42035 or The Gideon’s International Carlisle West Graves Camp PO Box 608, Cunningham, KY 42035.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
