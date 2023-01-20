Inez Pritchett, 89, of Joppa, passed away at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bobby Parker officiating.
Inez is survived by her children, James Pritchett and wife Gale, David Pritchett and wife Janice, Paul Pritchett and wife Gina, and Janet McCurley and husband Michael; four grandchildren, Jennifer Henderson and husband Frank, Jason Pritchett and wife Elizabeth, Jamie Leonard and husband Michael, and Conner McCurley; seven great grandchildren, Jalynn, Jaxon, Jordyn, Chase, Kennadee, Lanndree, and Chevy; sister, Edna Robbins; several nieces and nephews.
Inez was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mildred (McIrvin) Burnside; husband, Victor Pritchett; sisters, Dorothy Burnside, Hazel Manns, and Marie Little; brothers, Lloyd Burnside and Marion Burnside.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the services.
Pallbearers will be Jason Pritchett, Jaxon Henderson, Frank Henderson, Michael Leonard, Les Little, and Steve Pritchett.
