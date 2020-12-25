BROOK PARK, Ohio —Inez Lasher, 98, of Brook Park, formerly of Salem, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2020.
She was born in Berry’s Ferry, Kentucky, at her grandmother’s home. Her parents were Marie and Barney Coleman. She lived her early life in Kentucky. After moving to Cleveland, during WWII she returned to Kentucky in 1961. She and husband, Horace, were married 66 years before his death in 2005. The couple had 3 children—Nola, Rose & Steven. While in Cleveland she attended Lakewood School of Practical Nursing graduating in 1961. She was a lifelong LPN working first in pediatrics and later in several nursing homes receiving awards for her dedication to excellent nursing care of elders.
She leaves behind loving daughters, Rose Czupik, her devoted caregiver in Cleveland for 13 years; Nola Melcher (Bob) of Boulder, Colorado; and son Steven Lasher (Bonnie) of Jeffersonville, Indiana; five grandsons and nine great-grandchildren.
Inez and HD were longtime United Methodists having spent many years active in Hampton, Kentucky UMC when the couple lived in Salem, Kentucky.
Final arrangements are to be made by Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem, Kentucky.
Graveside services will occur at a later date, yet to be determined.
