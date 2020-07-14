Ina K. Glick, 86, of Paducah, passed away at 9:58 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home.
Ina was born in Mahomet, Illinois, on April 30, 1934, to James and Amanda Barr. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed her flower gardens. Ina will be remembered as a “people person” who participated in several different social clubs.
Mrs. Glick is survived by her daughters, Debbie Buchanan (Greg) of Kevil and Amy Glick-Garcia of Paducah; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ronald Delano Glick; her son, Robert David Glick; her parents, James Clarence Barr and Amanda Naomi Grubaugh Barr; and her 13 brothers and sisters.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to your favorite charity.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug by 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
