Ina Sue Gregory, 75, of Reidland, died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Southgate Nursing and Rehab in Metropolis, Illinois.
She was retired from the Social Security Administration and was of the Baptist faith.
Her parents were William and Ina Mae Gregory.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m Friday June 25, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jack Russell officiating. Burial will follow.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
