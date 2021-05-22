• Livingston County Schools Board — special called meeting, 5 p.m. Monday, South Livingston Elementary School.
• Reidland Intermediate SBDM — meeting, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, RIS Conference Room
• Heath Middle SBDM — meeting, 4 p.m. Tuesday, HMS office.
• Crittenden County Elementary School SBDM — meeting, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, CCES conference room.
• Marshall County Schools Board — meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, board office.
• Reidland Elementary SBDM — meeting, 4 p.m. Wednesday, RES principal’s office.
• Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary SBDM — meeting, 4 p.m. Thursday, HLOE office.
• Calloway County Schools Board — meeting, 6 p.m., Thursday, Calloway County Middle School Media Center.
