Imogene Ramey, 88, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah after a brief illness.
Imogene was born on May 20, 1932, in between the rivers. She was a member of Fountain Avenue Methodist Church. Imogene retired from Bell South after 32 years as a Maintenance Administrator. She also loved ballroom dancing, but her greatest love was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Imogene will be remembered as a strong woman who was a 15-year survivor of breast cancer.
She is survived by her sister, Loretta Williams of Paducah; her brother, Dwight Ramey (Susan) of Sherman, Texas; her daughters, Pamela Leaver Megyeri of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Rebecca Leaver Bobo (Danny) of Sharpe; her sons, Jeffrey Leaver (Martha) of Mishawaka, IN and Stephen Leaver of Cabot, AR; ten grandchildren, Jennifer Snodgrass (Tim), Jason Schafer, Lindsey Sigmin (Justin), Alex Leaver, Silas Leaver, Mitchell Megyeri (Lindsay), Dana Diniger (Eric), Tabitha Leaver, George Leaver (Carey) and Daniel Leaver; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Susie Ramey, and her brother, Thomas Ramey.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Bro. Mike Monahan officiating. Burial will follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Eddyville.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
