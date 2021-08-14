Imogene McNeill, 92, of Paducah, passed away at 7:24 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Parkview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Paducah.
Mrs. McNeill was a homemaker and a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church in Paducah.
She is survived by her husband, W.E. “Bill” McNeill of Paducah; one son, W.E. “Butch” McNeill of Paducah;
two daughters, Pam Paxton and husband Edwin of Paducah, Darlee Byrd and husband Tommy of Paducah; five grandchildren, Gena Miller, Jamie Byrd, Brad Paxton, Ashley Paxton, Ann-Meridith McNeill; three great-grandchildren, Thomas Byrd, Will Byrd, Avery Miller; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. “Jimmy” and Eula (Lane) Carpenter; and two brothers, James T. Carpenter and Leroy Carpenter.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Hardmoney Cemetery in Graves County with Rev. Tommy Williams officiating.
There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Oaklawn Baptist Church, 500 Oaks Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may also leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
