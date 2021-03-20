BENTON — Imogene Burkhart Lynch, 90, of Benton, died on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at her home.
Surviving are three sons, Lonnie Lynch and, Danny Lynch, both of Benton, and James Ronald Lynch of Kevil; a daughter, Celina Jones of Benton; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Buford J. Lynch; a daughter, Kay Wilkerson; two sisters; and a grandchild. Her parents were William and Lena (Cunningham) Burkhart.
A graveside funeral will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Burkhart Cemetery with the Rev. Max Anderson officiating.
Friends may call from 2:30-3:30 p.m Sunday at Collier Funeral Home.
