Imogene Lindsey, age 93, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Superior Care Home.
Mrs. Lindsey was born in McCracken County on December 6, 1926, to the late Marbra and Nellie Page. She was married for 58 years to Bill Lindsey.
Mrs. Lindsey’s career consisted of being a bookkeeper for International Shoe Company and the Leo F. Keiler Estate, audit clerk for Gulf Refining Company, and office manager for Drs. Fowler and Myre. She was an active member of First Baptist Church Paducah where she participated in the Sanctuary Choir, First Baptist Church TV Ministry, and First Baptist Church Music Ministry. She was chairwoman of the First Baptist Church Decorating Committee and she was a member of the Salt Sunday School Class.
Imogene was a past president of the Junior Women’s Club, an Ambassador of Paducah “Red Coats” and a volunteer member of the Western Baptist Hospital Auxiliary. She was recognized for her dedication to her community by being named a Kentucky Colonel and Duchess of Paducah.
Mrs. Lindsey is survived by her son, Charles William Lindsey, and wife, Kim of Paducah; and two grandchildren, Jordan Lindsey of Lexington and Alex Lindsey of St. Louis, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Lindsey; her parents; one sister, Golda Page Waters; and one brother, Otis Page.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church Music Ministry, 2890 Broadway St., Paducah, KY 42001, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing at the cemetery at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon at the cemetery to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, leave a message for the family, or light a candle.
