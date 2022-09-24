CALVERT CITY — Imogene Hulsey, 98, died in Calvert City at home on Sept. 21, 2022. She had been married to Russell Lee (Bob) Hulsey for 69 years at the time of her husband’s death on Dec. 28, 2013.
Imogene loved traveling with her husband during retirement, playing golf and exercising. She was a member of the Calvert City Church of Christ for many years.
Born on Jan. 24, 1924, she is survived by her loving daughter, Julie Alles and son-in-law Gregory Alles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Imogene’s name to The Calvert City Church of Christ, 4625 US Hwy. 62, Calvert City, KY 42029.
I Corinthians 15:20 … Christ has been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who are asleep. For since by a man death came, by a man also came the resurrection of the dead. For as in Adam all die, so also in Christ all will be made alive. But each in his own order: Christ the first fruits, after that those who are Christ’s at his coming.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
