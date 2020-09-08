Imogene Draffen Harned, 93, of Lone Oak, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab.
Imogene was born in McCracken County on April 20, 1927. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and sang solos and duets with her husband. Imogene was a homemaker and loved to spend her free time fishing and camping. She was also a self-taught piano player and loved to play and sing with her husband, William.
Imogene is survived by her three sons, Harold W. Harned and wife, Tamara, Jimmie D. Harned and wife, Pam, and Steven L. Harned and wife, Cathy, all of Paducah; two grandsons, Keith W. Harned, and wife, Heather of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, and Matthew S. Harned and wife, Amber of Paducah; five granddaughters, Kristi D. Smith of Louisville, Sara L. Couch, and husband, Jim Ed of Paducah, Jessica M. Harned of Paducah, Cari S. Harned of Paducah, and Rebecca B. Harned of Paducah; eight great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Gaines and husband, Chandler of Thompson Station, Tennessee, Katy Pruitt and husband, Justin of Lebanon, Tennessee, Ben Harned and wife, Cassidy of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Lexie Harned of Paducah, Jackson Harned of Paducah, Kade Krimple of Paducah, Jack Couch of Paducah and Samuel Couch of Paducah; three great-great-grandchildren, Ivy Gaines and Norah Gaines of Thompson Station, Tennessee, and Avery Pruitt of Lebanon, Tennessee;
She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Harned; two sons, Don Terry and Gary Bruce Harned; four brothers, Clifton, William, Bobby and Leon Draffen; her parents, Johnnie Brooks Draffen, Lulie Brockwell Draffen and step-mother, Ellen Draffen; one step-sister, Zada Belt.
Funeral services for Imogene will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Christopher Hines officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Imogene Harned to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, New Pathways for Children: PO Box 10, Melber, KY 42069 and Calvary Baptist Church: 270 Clements St., Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. To share a hug or leave a message for the family please go to www.milnerandorr.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Imogene Harned, please visit our Tribute Store.
