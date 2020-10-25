Imogene Davenport, 90, of Paducah passed away at 11:34 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Imogene was a member of St. John Catholic Church and attended St. John School. She was retired and a homemaker.
Survivors include three daughters, Sheila Styers (late husband, Lee), Deborah (Marty) Clark and Jackie (Mark) Schmidt; three sons, Randy (Jeanette) Davenport, Darrell (Johnna) Davenport and Don Davenport; nine grandchildren, Carrie Edwards, Ashley Ceglinski, Martin Clark, Christie Campbell, Wesley Davenport, Sydney Davenport, Rhiannon McIntosh, Lacy Pinkston and Andrew Berkley; several great-grandchidren; two sisters-in-law, June Kaufman and Ozella Kaufman; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 60 years, Harold G. Davenport; parents Frank Joseph Kaufman and Emma Mae Futrell Kaufman; five sisters, Thelma Felts, Juanita Kloss, Rosemary Bower, Marceline Batusic Durbin and Audrey Neihoff; and two brothers, Leroy Kaufman and Bud Kaufman.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at St. John Catholic Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bruce Fogle officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Arrangements were made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Friends and loved ones may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.
