Imogene Bruce Clark of Paducah passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at River Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was 85 years old.
Mrs. Clark was born on March 10, 1935, in Paducah to the late Roy and Ethel Bruce. She was a homemaker and accomplished seamstress who loved quilting and growing flowers in her garden. During the years she was an active member of First Baptist Paducah, she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School.
Imogene will be remembered for her love and affection for her family, her incredible sense of humor, her joyous laugh and her infectious and warm smile.
Imogene is survived by her daughter, Melanie Halliman (Mark) of Paducah; her stepdaughter, Kay Yeager (David) of Joppa, Maryland; one brother, Don Bruce (Nancy) of Paducah; a granddaughter, Stephanie Garrett (Brent) of Louisville; a grandson, Darren Halliman (fiancee Heather Poling) of Frankfort; two stepgrandchildren, Donna Reimer (Chris) and Dustin Ramos-Yeager (Nef); and two stepgreat-grandchildren, Emily Reimer and Jacob Reimer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lillard Clark Jr.; one daughter, Darla Clark; one son, Randy Adams; one brother, Orlen Bruce; and two sisters, Gracie Bruce and Zora Lou Marquess.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Imogene Clark will be private.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Paducah Cooperative Ministry, 402 Legion Dr., Paducah, KY 42003 or Bellewood & Brooklawn, 3121 Brooklawn Campus Dr., Louisville, KY 40218.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, people may show their support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where a message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to show love and support for the family. To share a hug or leave a message for the family, go to www.milnerandorr.com.
