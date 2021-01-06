BENTON — Imogene Beasley, 91, passed away at Lakeway Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Benton, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
She was born on July 14, 1929, to her parents, William and Myrtle Palmer Sanders.
Imogene was a member of Twin Lakes Church. She adored her family and loved to be with them.
She is survived by two sons, William Homer Beasley and is wife Delores of Benton and Harlan Beasley and his wife Barbara of Gilbertsville; two grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Imogene was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Lee Beasley; an infant son, Donnie James Beasley; one brother, William Junior Sanders; and three sisters, Thelma Louise Blanton, Anna Lou Sanders, and Jeraldine Craven.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center, with Scott Penick officiating. Interment will follow at La Center Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
