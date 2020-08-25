KEVIL — Ilene Bell, 96, of Kevil, died on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
Mrs. Bell is survived by two sons, Ray Bell of Paducah and Tony Bell of Ragland; two daughters, Erma Kindle of Mansfield, Missouri, and Paula Thurman of Benton; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Bell; a daughter, Octava Owens; a brother; and a granddaughter. Her parents were Alva and Evelyn Denton.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Morrow Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jared Owens officiating. Interment will follow at IOOF Cemetery in Charleston, Missouri.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
